Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.63.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, July 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 95.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 370.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter worth $137,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 105,411.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter worth $147,000. 50.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACRE traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $15.72. The company had a trading volume of 424,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,097. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.85.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 70.97% and a return on equity of 9.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

