Argent Trust Co Acquires 850 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at $60,000. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIP stock opened at $57.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.34. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $42.29 and a one year high of $57.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 582.86%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.22.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

