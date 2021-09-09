Argent Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,402,000 after buying an additional 353,783 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,019,000 after buying an additional 466,107 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $226,988,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,899,000 after buying an additional 1,853,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,274,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,295,000 after buying an additional 14,341 shares during the last quarter. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $100.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.39. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $63.22 and a twelve month high of $107.24.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $4.50. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.5571 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVO. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

