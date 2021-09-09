Argent Trust Co Grows Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Argent Trust Co increased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,138 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 645 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $48.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.55. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $35.82 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.67) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Citigroup started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.77.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

