Argent Trust Co Has $450,000 Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Argent Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Trimble were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 297.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 1,240.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $322,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Meaghan Lloyd sold 6,050 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $538,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,089,348 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $93.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.14. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.78 and a 12-month high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.23 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

