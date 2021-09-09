Argent Trust Co Has $592,000 Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,506 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 19,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 40,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. BP PLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,771,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,280,000 after purchasing an additional 810,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.24 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average is $15.19.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

