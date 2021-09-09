Argent Trust Co Purchases 5,324 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 422.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CP. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 407.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,907,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,454,022,000 after purchasing an additional 25,616,834 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 359.1% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,772,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,136,152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,554,932 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 424.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,857,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,820 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 364.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,795,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 605.5% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,043,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,515,000 after acquiring an additional 896,008 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.02.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $72.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.06. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $57.71 and a 52-week high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. Analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.1512 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

