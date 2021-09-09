Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Shares Purchased by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,485,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,443 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 4.27% of Argo Group International worth $76,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Argo Group International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARGO shares. Compass Point raised shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.31.

NYSE ARGO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,897. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $32.59 and a 52-week high of $58.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.73 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -193.75%.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.