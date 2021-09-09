Arizona State Retirement System Has $547,000 Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 10.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 424,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after acquiring an additional 20,961 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 158.7% during the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 58,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 36,033 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMP shares. CL King raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

In other news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $883,702.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,025.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $66.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.15 and its 200-day moving average is $66.08. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $72.00.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.43). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.23 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.19%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

