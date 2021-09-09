Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,057 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 109,348 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 5,580.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 749,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,697,000 after buying an additional 58,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

UNFI stock opened at $36.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $42.40.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

In related news, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $292,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

