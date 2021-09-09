Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,242 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,201,000 after purchasing an additional 768,527 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 17.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,327,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,812,000 after purchasing an additional 502,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,433,000 after purchasing an additional 120,660 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,100.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,270,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,545 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 43.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,634,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,943,000 after purchasing an additional 492,659 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.53. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $18.86.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 13.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 41.90%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROIC. Citigroup raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

