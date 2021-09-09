Arizona State Retirement System Sells 923 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 1,867.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,202,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,532 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 18.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,416,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,581,000 after acquiring an additional 526,712 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at about $20,145,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at about $12,698,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,774,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,921,000 after purchasing an additional 293,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $31.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.30. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $421.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.45 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.80%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

