Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Sets New 12-Month High at $97.64

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $97.64 and last traded at $97.40, with a volume of 20610 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.09.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Asana from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Get Asana alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion and a PE ratio of -53.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.60.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.26 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $858,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,745. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 160,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.70 per share, with a total value of $7,312,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,807,509 shares in the company, valued at $82,603,161.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,440,000 shares of company stock valued at $80,937,600 and have sold 136,632 shares valued at $9,280,818. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Asana in the 1st quarter worth $5,002,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Asana in the 2nd quarter worth $1,077,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Asana in the 1st quarter worth $1,476,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Asana by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 11,681 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,176,000 after buying an additional 1,719,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.