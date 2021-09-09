Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Shares Up 3.3%

Ascent Resources plc (LON:AST) shot up 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.70 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.70 ($0.06). 814,037 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,149,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.55 ($0.06).

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.26.

Ascent Resources Company Profile (LON:AST)

Ascent Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and Cuba. It primarily holds a 75% interest in the PetiÂovci Tight gas project located in north eastern Slovenia. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.