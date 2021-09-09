Ascot Resources’ (AOT) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$1.85 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 62.28% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascot Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

TSE AOT opened at C$1.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$428.27 million and a P/E ratio of -71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 18.57 and a current ratio of 18.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.12. Ascot Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.63.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

