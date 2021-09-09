ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Sets New 52-Week High at $420.09

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $420.09 and last traded at $418.56, with a volume of 217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $410.77.

ASMIY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a $329.68 price target on shares of ASM International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.68.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $361.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59 and a beta of 1.35.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. ASM International had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $411.81 million during the quarter.

ASM International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

