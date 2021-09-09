ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €680.00 by Nord/LB

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a €680.00 ($800.00) target price by equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €610.00 ($717.65) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays set a €750.00 ($882.35) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($705.88) target price on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €650.00 ($764.71) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €644.25 ($757.94).

