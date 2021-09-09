ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $748.25.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $857.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML has a 1-year low of $351.09 and a 1-year high of $868.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $766.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $677.85.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ASML will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ASML by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,289,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ASML by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $831,692,000 after acquiring an additional 911,709 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1,903.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 831,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,121,000 after acquiring an additional 789,563 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,794,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in ASML by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,329,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,753,000 after buying an additional 234,222 shares during the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

