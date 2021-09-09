Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for infectious diseases and other disorders of the gastrointestinal (GI) system. Assembly’s product portfolio consists of two late stage assets: VEN 307 for relief from pain associated with anal fissures and VEN 308 for the treatment of fecal incontinence. The Company is also developing novel microbiome-based technology for targeted oral delivery of therapeutic bacteria, complex proteins, viral antigens and small molecules to treat intractable infectious diseases of the GI tract, such as C. difficile infections. Assembly Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc., is based in New York. “

ASMB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair cut Assembly Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Assembly Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.64.

NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $18.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.08. The company has a market cap of $142.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.34.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $43,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASMB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,142,000 after purchasing an additional 508,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

