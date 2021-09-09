Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.75 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for infectious diseases and other disorders of the gastrointestinal (GI) system. Assembly’s product portfolio consists of two late stage assets: VEN 307 for relief from pain associated with anal fissures and VEN 308 for the treatment of fecal incontinence. The Company is also developing novel microbiome-based technology for targeted oral delivery of therapeutic bacteria, complex proteins, viral antigens and small molecules to treat intractable infectious diseases of the GI tract, such as C. difficile infections. Assembly Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc., is based in New York. “

ASMB has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair lowered Assembly Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Assembly Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.64.

Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $3.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $142.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.34. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $18.60.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $43,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASMB. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after buying an additional 609,234 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15,588.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 523,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 520,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after purchasing an additional 508,368 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 510.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 532,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 445,090 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 381,709 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

