Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Shares Up 4.4%

Shares of Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) rose 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.19 and last traded at $9.17. Approximately 25,780 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,929,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Astra Space in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.47.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Astra Space, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astra Space Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

