AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 212.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39,450,439 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124,723 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,830,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,947,000 after acquiring an additional 441,805 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 14.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,809,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 35.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,416,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $57.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $176.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.96.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.16%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZN. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

