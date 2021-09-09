Atlantic Securities Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $780.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Atlantic Securities from $690.00 to $780.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 28.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $618.89.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $606.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.24 billion, a PE ratio of 62.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $538.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $523.03. Netflix has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $615.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,018,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Netflix by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Netflix by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after acquiring an additional 850,245 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,996,619,000 after acquiring an additional 817,857 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,275,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.