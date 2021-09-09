Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $299.67.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $381.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $311.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.75. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $164.16 and a twelve month high of $387.48. The stock has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.34, a PEG ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.61 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% during the second quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

