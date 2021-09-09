AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,603 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 1.4% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on T shares. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.16.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $27.57. The company had a trading volume of 469,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,969,684. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $196.85 billion, a PE ratio of -89.03, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.27.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

