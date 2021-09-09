Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.910-$5.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.35 billion-$4.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.36 billion.Autodesk also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.220-$1.280 EPS.

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $350.00 price target (down from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $330.11.

Shares of ADSK traded down $1.84 on Thursday, hitting $287.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,676. The company has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $215.83 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $311.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total value of $696,562.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

