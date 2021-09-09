Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,521,000 after buying an additional 584,565 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,280,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,893,000 after buying an additional 197,429 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,437,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,539,000 after buying an additional 280,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,749,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,457,272,000 after purchasing an additional 78,207 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,176,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,164,086,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $205.13 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $217.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.79.

In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

