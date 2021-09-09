Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) traded down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 981,329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,529,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Separately, Desjardins increased their price objective on Auxly Cannabis Group from C$0.60 to C$0.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Auxly Cannabis Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Auxly Cannabis Group, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and distributing branded cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Cannabis Operations, Research Operations, and South American Cannabis Operations. The Canadian Cannabis Operations segment includes cultivation and sale of cannabis and cannabis 2.0 products within Canada.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.