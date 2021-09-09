Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.07

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.07 and last traded at $41.40, with a volume of 20774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.72.

Several research firms recently commented on AVTR. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 92.82, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average is $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $3,945,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $1,003,870.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,051.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 419,652 shares of company stock worth $15,849,715. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Avantor by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Avantor by 16.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Avantor by 4.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Avantor by 25.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Avantor by 36.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 109,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 29,288 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

