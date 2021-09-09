Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.050-$3.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.93 billion-$2.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.96 billion.Avaya also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.660-$0.780 EPS.
Avaya stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.58. 27,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,868. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.64. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06.
Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Avaya had a return on equity of 101.31% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avaya will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Avaya Company Profile
Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.
