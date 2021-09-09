Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.050-$3.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.93 billion-$2.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.96 billion.Avaya also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.660-$0.780 EPS.

Avaya stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.58. 27,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,868. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.64. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Avaya had a return on equity of 101.31% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avaya will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVYA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avaya from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

