Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Holdings Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 220.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of Aviat Networks worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aviat Networks by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $871,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Aviat Networks by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 55,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 14,730 shares in the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW opened at $34.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $390.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.49. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $43.76.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.35 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 40.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVNW. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Aviat Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

