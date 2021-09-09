Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

Shares of CDMO stock traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,154. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 525.38 and a beta of 2.19. Avid Bioservices has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 18,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $477,997.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,414.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 7,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $184,571.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,317 shares of company stock worth $801,093. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avid Bioservices stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.98% of Avid Bioservices worth $15,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

