Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Gap Down to $23.65

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.65, but opened at $21.96. Avid Bioservices shares last traded at $21.38, with a volume of 3,904 shares trading hands.

CDMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.05. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 525.38 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 5,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $138,524.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 7,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $184,571.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,317 shares of company stock worth $801,093 in the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the first quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 282,700.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 64.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

