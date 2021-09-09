Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 383 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.0% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.8% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.56.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $151.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.31. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. Equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

