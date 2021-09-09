Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Waste Management by 8.4% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 19.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 77.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 640,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,662,000 after purchasing an additional 279,930 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in Waste Management by 13.4% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 21,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.8% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 58,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.25.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $154.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.22. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $156.60. The company has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,150.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total value of $38,117.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,415 shares of company stock worth $12,300,321 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

