Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $529,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $380.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.97. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $260.11 and a 1-year high of $382.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

