Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,328 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $84.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $45.79 and a 1-year high of $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STX. upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.39.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

