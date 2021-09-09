Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $560,000 in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 39,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Brightcove during the first quarter worth $74,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Brightcove by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 322,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,928,000 after buying an additional 19,918 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Brightcove by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $490.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.79. Brightcove Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $25.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.88.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCOV. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brightcove has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 37,935 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $431,700.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 64,349 shares of company stock worth $732,999 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Brightcove

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

