Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,218 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $12,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 335.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,941,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 372.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,036,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,160,000 after buying an additional 816,853 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,244,000 after acquiring an additional 646,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,031,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,072,000 after acquiring an additional 472,186 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,918,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.67.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $90.29 on Thursday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $97.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.47 and its 200-day moving average is $79.37.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 385.05% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

