Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.020-$1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.10 billion-$5.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.07 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVT. Raymond James boosted their target price on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet cut Avnet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.25.

NASDAQ AVT traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $38.59. The stock had a trading volume of 407,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.34. Avnet has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avnet will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avnet stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

