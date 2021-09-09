Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.020-$1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.10 billion-$5.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.07 billion.

Shares of AVT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.59. The company had a trading volume of 407,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,245. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. Avnet has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Avnet will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVT. TheStreet cut Avnet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avnet stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

