Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Gap Down to $29.07

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.07, but opened at $28.25. Axalta Coating Systems shares last traded at $29.10, with a volume of 23,547 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.63. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.