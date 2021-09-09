Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Stake Lifted by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 85.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,270,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,968,910 shares during the quarter. Azul comprises approximately 0.8% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Azul were worth $112,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Permian Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Azul in the first quarter worth $18,544,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Azul by 19.2% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 890,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,975,000 after purchasing an additional 143,476 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Azul by 7,749.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 769,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 759,441 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Azul in the first quarter worth $15,404,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Azul by 38.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 425,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 117,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Azul in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azul presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

Shares of NYSE AZUL traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.03. 39,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,985. Azul S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $29.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.85.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $321.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.06 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Azul S.A. will post -4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

