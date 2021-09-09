Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $159.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BCPC. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens cut shares of Balchem from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $141.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.48. Balchem has a twelve month low of $92.60 and a twelve month high of $142.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $202.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.00 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, analysts expect that Balchem will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,388,850.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,641,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Balchem in the second quarter worth $40,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 40.4% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 14.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 12,980.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 11,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

About Balchem

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

