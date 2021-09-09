Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 262 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

NYSE:WRB opened at $74.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.97. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $58.84 and a 52-week high of $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.