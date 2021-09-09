Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys New Shares in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,784,000 after purchasing an additional 51,150 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter valued at about $686,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth about $1,349,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Shares of AYI stock opened at $172.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.90 and a 52-week high of $194.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.40.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

AYI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.30.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.