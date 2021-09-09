Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,351,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,344,000 after purchasing an additional 118,091 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 8,392.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,454,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,502 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,187,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,448,000 after purchasing an additional 177,508 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,873,000 after purchasing an additional 48,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,338,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,347,000 after purchasing an additional 41,722 shares during the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Globe Life news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $57,973.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,350 shares of company stock worth $785,545 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $92.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.15. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.39 and a 12 month high of $108.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.

GL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

