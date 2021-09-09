Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,234,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 376,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,997,000 after purchasing an additional 101,097 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 460,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,775,000 after purchasing an additional 83,524 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,404,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,871,000 after purchasing an additional 78,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 349,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 75,709 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGE opened at $43.27 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $47.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.70.

