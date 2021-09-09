Band Protocol One Day Volume Tops $90.84 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Band Protocol coin can now be purchased for $8.88 or 0.00019065 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $312.57 million and $90.84 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00061385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.76 or 0.00166919 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00015017 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00044193 BTC.

Band Protocol Coin Profile

Band Protocol (CRYPTO:BAND) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.