Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) CEO Peter S. Ho Sells 5,833 Shares

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $476,556.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BOH stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.13. The company had a trading volume of 135,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,431. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.02. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $99.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.29 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 72.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,860,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,146,000 after purchasing an additional 102,251 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,811,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,526,000 after buying an additional 312,013 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,726,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,654,000 after buying an additional 311,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,272,000 after buying an additional 175,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 16.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,288,000 after purchasing an additional 201,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

